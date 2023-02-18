Home draw specialists Lincoln did it again as it finished goalless against Pompey.
A tight match opened up late on, with Matt Macey twice called upon in the dying moments, while substitute Ronan Curtis had two great chances.
But Colby Bishop should have settled it two minutes from time, over to shoot over from eight yards with just Carl Rushworth to beat.
Some encouraging displays, however, and here are our on-the-whistle player ratings...
1. Regan Poole (2) of Lincoln City and Reeco Hackett (18) of Portsmouth compete for the ball during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Lincoln City and Portsmouth at Sincil Bank, Lincoln, United Kingdom on 18 February 2023.
Reeco Hackett closes down Regan Poole in the first half of the trip to Lincoln. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
Photo: Jez Tighe
2. Matt Macey - 7
Apart from Diamond’s threat after 70 seconds and two late, late saves, the Luton loanee had very little to do on his return from illness. Collected the ball well and distribution decent as he continues to look the part.
Photo: None
3. Joe Rafferty - 9 - MOM
(Replaced by Di'Shon Bernard on 82 mins) Continues to look a class act since returning from long-term injury. Defensively excellent, letting nothing past, while comfort on the ball means he’s always willing to assist in attack.
Photo: National World
4. Sean Raggett - 8
So strong on his Lincoln return. Won everything in the area and, apart from one dicey first-half moment, was largely fully in command in defensive situations.
Photo: NationalWorld