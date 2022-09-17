'Should have put game to bed... feels like a win... great spirit' - Portsmouth fans react to 2-2 draw with Plymouth

Marlon Pack celebrates Pompey's last-gasp equaliser against Plymouth Picture: Jason Brown

An injury-time header from substitute Reeco Hackett handed the home side a point after a second-half own goal from Sean Raggett (74 minutes) and Niall Ennis’ 79th-minute effort put Steven Schumacher’s side in control following Josh Koroma’s first-half opener.

Here’s what supporters on Twitter had to say after a pulsating match at Fratton Park.

@Liam_pfc: Should have put the game to bed in the first half, we were lightening.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again a Dale masterclass but overall a point out of this game is not something you can be annoyed about.

@HazzaTWood96: A home draw against Plymouth after being ahead thanks to Koroma and going behind, massive thanks to Hackett for getting the late equaliser which preserves our unbeaten start to the season, PUP.

@__TomWatson: I haven’t seen a Pompey squad this determined in years, still September though.

@rik_may: Feels like a win after being a goal down.

@CanadaPompey: Never give up is right, but also shouldn't go to sleep before 80 minutes.

Lucky to save this point when should have taken advantage when on top.

Still, point saved and 7 unbeaten.

@josh51645277: Should’ve had the game wrapped up in the first half, second half performance was woeful but will take that result.