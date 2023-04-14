Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth: Two changes to Blues line-up with injury and suspension issues to consider

Pompey’s season continues with a trip to Shrewsbury this weekend.

Former Blues boss Steve Cotterill lies in waits with five games of the League One season remaining.

His side had won their five past home games on the spin, before defeat to Peterborough last time out.

So a tough test lies in wait for John Mousinho’s side, with play-off hopes receding going into the game.

Pompey have fitness and suspension issues to consider going into the game – so this is how we think they will line up at New Meadow.

Undefined: video-youtube

1 . GK Matt Macey Eight clean sheets and counting for the keeper who is a wanted man next season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . RB Joe Rafferty Nailed on to continue at right-back, especially with Zak Swanson being sidelined. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . CB Sean Raggett Form has been impressive and has shown some surprising attacking flair of late, too. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . CB - Clark Robertson One of the few to emerge with credit against Morecambe on Monday, but will be pushed by Towler and Bernard. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales