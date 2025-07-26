'Shrugged off exit rumours', 'At devastating best', 'Brilliant moment': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Reading

Pompey recorded a comprehensive victory at Reading in their latest pre-season outing.

John Mousinho’s men ran out 4-0 winners at the League One side through goals from Colby Bishop (two), Callum Lang and Jordan Williams this afternoon.

The Blues dominated for long spells, using 23 different pla yers, and will be delighted with their latest friendl y work-out heading towards the August 9 start at Oxford United.

And here are our Pompe y pla yer ratings...

Jordan Williams celebrates scoring Pompey's opening goal against Reading.

1. Jordan Williams celebrates scoring Pompey's opening goal against Reading

Jordan Williams celebrates scoring Pompey's opening goal against Reading. Picture: Paul Phelan

(Replaced by Alfie Whiteman on 46 mins)

2. Nicolas Schmid -

(Replaced by Alfie Whiteman on 46 mins)

(Replaced by Nathan Ferguson on 70 mins) A surprise early scorer on four minutes when his run down the middle was picked out by Pack's pass and he held off the defender to break the deadlock. Great block early in the second half to prevent a certain Wing goal.

3. Jordan Williams - 8

(Replaced by Nathan Ferguson on 70 mins) A surprise early scorer on four minutes when his run down the middle was picked out by Pack's pass and he held off the defender to break the deadlock. Great block early in the second half to prevent a certain Wing goal.

(Replaced Hayden Matthews on 70 mins) One wonderful intervention on 30 minutes when he appeared from nowhere to intercept a pass meant for Savage to spark a Blues attack. Comfortable on the ball, rock solid at the back.

4. Regan Poole - 7

(Replaced Hayden Matthews on 70 mins) One wonderful intervention on 30 minutes when he appeared from nowhere to intercept a pass meant for Savage to spark a Blues attack. Comfortable on the ball, rock solid at the back.

