And the illness, which isn’t related to Covid, has ruled out George Hirst and Joe Morrell from his 20-man squad.

The Blues have made four changes to the team which claimed a late victory at Gillingham last weekend.

That means recalls for Ellis Harrison, Michael Jacobs and Miguel Azeez, while Sean Raggett is back from suspension.

George Hirst has been ruled out of Pompey duty through a sickness bug. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Hirst and Morrell are unavailable, with Ronan Curtis, who skippered the side at the Priestfield Stadium, on the bench.

Louis Thompson is also an absentee, although the reasons for his exclusion are not presently clear.

Shaun Williams is back in the centre of midfield following Raggett’s return from a one-game ban.

Elsewhere, Harrison is in attack in place of the in-form Hirst, with fit-again John Marquis among the substitutes.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Williams, Azeez, Jacobs, Harness, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Marquis, Ahadme, Curtis, Pace, Gifford, Jewitt-White, Hughes, Brown.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron