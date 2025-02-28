Sign up for our new Pompey Talk newsletter with Neil Allen and Jordan Cross

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 17:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Pompey Talk newsletter by Neil Allen and Jordan Cross is available to purchase now

The News has launched a premium newsletter dedicated to Pompey - offering exclusive content you can’t get anywhere else.

Thanks to our multi-award-winning duo Neil Allen and Jordan Cross - who have both been covering the Blues for more than 20 years - we have put in place a brand new outlet for the Fratton faithful to get even more coverage on the club they love that guarantees unique and unrivalled, agenda-setting coverage of Pompey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan, which is sent directly to your inboxes every Thursday, offers in-depth analysis of every aspect of the Blues - from concise, must-read comment articles to exclusive interviews and a lot more besides.

The premium newsletter will be out weeklyThe premium newsletter will be out weekly
The premium newsletter will be out weekly | National World

For less than £1 a week, and without an advert in sight, you get unique content that won’t feature in The News in print, or online at portsmouth.co.uk. Indeed, only you get to read Neil and Jordan’s incisive, authoritative articles by signing up to our premium newsletter.

➡️ Simply sign up here to join our journalists for the inside track every week ⬅️

It’s already proving a must-read for Pompey fans. If it’s happening at PO4 you can be sure both will be on hand to provide unparalleled coverage for you, our dedicated readers.

This week’s subject matter sees Neil discuss Paul Cook’s incredible first transfer window as Pompey boss in the summer of 2015.

Related topics:PompeyNeil AllenBlues

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice