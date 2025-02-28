Sign up for our new Pompey Talk newsletter with Neil Allen and Jordan Cross
The News has launched a premium newsletter dedicated to Pompey - offering exclusive content you can’t get anywhere else.
Thanks to our multi-award-winning duo Neil Allen and Jordan Cross - who have both been covering the Blues for more than 20 years - we have put in place a brand new outlet for the Fratton faithful to get even more coverage on the club they love that guarantees unique and unrivalled, agenda-setting coverage of Pompey.
Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan, which is sent directly to your inboxes every Thursday, offers in-depth analysis of every aspect of the Blues - from concise, must-read comment articles to exclusive interviews and a lot more besides.
For less than £1 a week, and without an advert in sight, you get unique content that won’t feature in The News in print, or online at portsmouth.co.uk. Indeed, only you get to read Neil and Jordan’s incisive, authoritative articles by signing up to our premium newsletter.
It’s already proving a must-read for Pompey fans. If it’s happening at PO4 you can be sure both will be on hand to provide unparalleled coverage for you, our dedicated readers.
This week’s subject matter sees Neil discuss Paul Cook’s incredible first transfer window as Pompey boss in the summer of 2015.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.