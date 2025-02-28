Portsmouth FC: Sign up for the Pompey Talk newsletter with Neil Allen and Jordan Cross

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:01 BST

Looking for football news throughout summer? Subscribe to the Pompey Talk newsletter by Neil Allen and Jordan Cross for an in-depth read every single week.

The News has launched a premium newsletter dedicated to Pompey - offering exclusive content you can’t get anywhere else.

Thanks to our multi-award-winning duo Neil Allen and Jordan Cross - who have both been covering the Blues for more than 20 years - we have put in place a new outlet for the Fratton faithful to get even more coverage on the club they love that guarantees unique and unrivalled, agenda-setting coverage of Pompey.

Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan, which is sent directly to your inboxes every Thursday, offers in-depth analysis of every aspect of the Blues - from concise, must-read comment articles to exclusive interviews and a lot more besides. It’s the place to be throughout the summer and beyond.

For less than £1 a week, and without an advert in sight, you get unique content that won’t feature in The News in print, or online at portsmouth.co.uk. Indeed, only you get to read Neil and Jordan’s incisive, authoritative articles by signing up to our premium newsletter.

➡️ Simply sign up here to join our journalists for the inside track every week ⬅️

It’s already proving a must-read for Pompey fans. If it’s happening at PO4 you can be sure both will be on hand to provide unparalleled coverage for you, our dedicated readers.

Want a closer look at what you’re getting? Take a closer look at a previous edition by Neil Allen - on Toby Steward, the poster boy for Pompey’s much-maligned Academy - here, and catch up on a recent email by Jordan Cross, who was telling us about how Royal Blue was at the heart of Liverpool’s Premier League win.

