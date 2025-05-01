Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Raggett has suffered yet another set-back as his wretched luck since leaving Pompey continues.

The Fratton Park favourite was released by John Mousinho in the aftermath of last season’s League One title win, with the Blues not opting to renew his contract.

He immediately bounced back with a switch to Rotherham, swiftly joined by Joe Rafferty weeks later, as Steve Evans appeared to be assembling a promotion-challenging side.

However, Raggett has managed just 11 appearances this season following separate knee injuries, being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in February.

Now, after two knee operations, the central defender’s return to action isn’t expected to be until the start of next season, prolonging his frustration.

According to new manager Matt Hamshaw, Raggett’s ‘significant’ injury means he won't be back until September.

It caps an awful maiden campaign at the New York Stadium for both Raggett and Rafferty, with Evans sacked in March and the side presently 13th in League One ahead of their final match of the campaign.

Sean Raggett has featured just 11 times for Rotherham this season due to persistent injury. Picture: Jim Brailsford

‘I don't want to say he'll definitely be back in September. That's what I'm being told.’

Incredibly, Raggett barely missed a match through injury during his five seasons on the south coast after initially arriving on loan from Norwich in the summer of 2019.

On three occasions he registered more than 50 appearances in a campaign, while featured 44 times during the League One title win, having regained his place following injuries to Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre.

Sean Raggett has endured a nightmare season with Rotherham. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Indeed, with 239 outings and 17 goals for the Blues, Raggett has represented the club more times than any other player during the 21st Century.

Yet the 31-year-old has been dogged by injury since arriving at Rotherham, restricting him to just five games since December 3.

In contrast, Rafferty has made 43 appearances for the Millers since arriving in June 2024, establishing himself at right-back in their League One campaign.

Rotherham’s disappointing season concludes against Peterborough on Saturday, with both sides having failed to launch the promotion challenge which was expected of them.

Hamshaw, who has now overseen seven matches since Evans’ sacking, will this summer be tasked with overhauling a club which has made 17 signings since the end of last season.

Among them were Raggett and Rafferty, straight from their League One title win and earmarked to enjoy another successful campaign, this time in Rotherham colours.

Hamshaw added: ‘I'm seeing things from people who want to be on the journey. Some of these players will be on the journey and I'm excited to work with them.’

