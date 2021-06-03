Simon set a Pompey quiz - then had 2,500 answers to mark

Mark Hateley got two Pompey hat-tricks in a week in 1983

For those not paying attention last week, I’ve picked out one game from each of my 40 seasons watching the Blues.

As a reminder from last week's column (or new information for those who somehow missed it), here, with brief explanations, are my selections from the 80s. Let me know if you remember these – or others – and why.

1981-82: 2-0 win, home to Chester – first time I’d been to two consecutive home matches. The die was cast. 82-83 – 2-2 v Orient. Can still vividly remember standing at the front of the North Terrace as Pompey swarmed towards the Fratton End seeking promotion (and just failing to clinch it).

83-84 – 5-1 v Brighton. Five Pompey goals in 13 minutes, also in the rain. 84-85 – 3-1 at Fulham. To this day, one of my favourtie away days. Webb and Dillon were sublime. 85-86 Spurs second replay, 1-0 win, Blakey header. What a night. 86-87 – 3-1 v Derby. A Quinn hat-trick on our way to promotion.

87-88 – 1-0 at Norwich. Barry Horne got the winner on a rare good day in a tough season. 88-89 – 4-0 v Leeds. Always good to hammer Leeds, who this day had various ex-=PFC types playing. 89-90 Leeds 3-3. 1-3 on 90 minutes, step forward Corporal Guy!

Simon Kidd from Copnor got in touch with some of his 80s PFC highlights.

‘1981/82 – away v Southend, League Cup, 0-0 draw. Memorable only for the good old days of Martin Foulkes’ coaches, setting off for this evening match from the Monkton Arms. ‘82/83 – home v Southend, 2-0 win. Promotion and I’m one of those in that famous pitch invasion. ‘83/84 – home v Cambridge, 5-0 win and the first of two Hateley hat-tricks in five days.

‘84/85 - away to Fulham, 3-1 win. 85/86 – away v Hull, 2-2 draw. I was a steward on a supporters’ club coach and made the mistake of organising a 50-question quiz that resulted in 2,500 answers coming back to me to be marked! ‘86/87 – away v Oldham, 0-0 draw. I played for Pompey supporters v Oldham fans on their plastic pitch pre-match. We had to exit the ground (passing Joe Royle on the way) and pay to get back in to watch.

‘87/88 – home v Arsenal, 1-1 draw, New Year’s Day, a late Gunners goal meant a draw in a very tough top division season for Pompey. ‘88/89 – away v Shrewsbury Town, 2-1 win, opening day success in the second tier that we thought was going to mean an immediate return to the top flight. It was not to be. ‘89/90 – away v Manchester United, League Cup, 0-0 draw. Not quite enough against Bruce, Robson, Pallister et al in a two-legged tie.’