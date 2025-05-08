1 . Nicolas Schmid - 9

(36 games) Arrived at a time when Pompey were looking for a number three goalkeeper, yet the Austrian has comfortably established himself as the undisputed first choice. After replacing Will Norris in October following the Stoke hammering, Schmid has adapted magnificently and finished third in The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season vote. Excellent sweeping outside the box and possessing a handy knack of pulling off a stunning save seemingly in every game, he has proven to be excellent recruitment. Photo: Jason Brown