However, remarkably, with two matches to spare, John Mousinho’s men stayed up following an Easter Monday victory over Watford at Fratton Park.
Ultimately, the Blues finished 16th in the Championship – five points above the relegation zone – for a fine finish back at this level after a 12-year absence.
And here are Neil Allen’s ratings for each Pompey player for the 2024-25 season...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 9
(36 games) Arrived at a time when Pompey were looking for a number three goalkeeper, yet the Austrian has comfortably established himself as the undisputed first choice. After replacing Will Norris in October following the Stoke hammering, Schmid has adapted magnificently and finished third in The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season vote. Excellent sweeping outside the box and possessing a handy knack of pulling off a stunning save seemingly in every game, he has proven to be excellent recruitment. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Ben Killip - 6
(Two games) A surprise deadline-day signing recruited to replace the departing Will Norris. Failed to even make a Pompey squad until the last two games, when Mousinho opted to have a look at him in a match situation at Sheffield Wednesday and Hull. Solid at Hillsborough, although looked a bit nervy in the final match of the season, especially with his distribution. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Archer - 6
(Three games) Other than when Nicolas Schmid had concussion and at Wycombe when the team was rotated in the FA Cup, Archer has spent the season as purely a back-up goalkeeper. Produced a man-of-the-match display at Cardiff in October after coming off the bench for his debut. Difficult to judge his talents on such fleeting occasions and now also has Ben Killip as a rival. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Zak Swanson - 7.5
(32 games, 1 goal) Comfortably Swanson’s best season yet for the Blues as he took advantage of Jordan Williams’ ongoing injury frustration. Hampered by a heel issue on occasions, but the right-back still amassed more appearances than any of his previous two Fratton Park campaigns. Enjoyed some outstanding games, but there have also been poor outings such as Stoke away and Derby at home, demonstrating his erratic nature. Nonetheless, he’s clearly a talented lad and very capable Championship performer. Photo: Jason Brown
