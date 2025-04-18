Regan Poole celebrates scoring Pompey's fifth in their 5-3 at Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesRegan Poole celebrates scoring Pompey's fifth in their 5-3 at Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Regan Poole celebrates scoring Pompey's fifth in their 5-3 at Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Simply sensational, Best display in Blues shirt, An absolute genius': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Norwich

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 17:08 BST
Pompey produced a stunning performance to take a huge stride towards Championship survival.

The Blues’ away record is well documented, the second worst in the division, yet they conjured up an unlikely 5-3 triumph at Norwich – led by Colby Bishop’s first Pompey hat-trick.

Matt Ritchie and Regan Poole also got their names on the scoresheet for a priceless win which lifts them six points above the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

And here are our player ratings...

Made a crucial point-blank stop from Fisher’s first-half header with the scores at 1-1. Other than that the team defended well in front of him, while the Austrian’s handling was again impressive.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 8

Made a crucial point-blank stop from Fisher’s first-half header with the scores at 1-1. Other than that the team defended well in front of him, while the Austrian’s handling was again impressive. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Recalled to the team in place of Swanson and was defensively extremely strong. Composed, experienced and always willing to attack. Did very well.

2. Jordan Williams - 8

Recalled to the team in place of Swanson and was defensively extremely strong. Composed, experienced and always willing to attack. Did very well. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
What an emotional moment seeing Poole score Pompey’s fifth and his first goal since September 2023. Outstanding defensively and so comfortable on the ball.

3. Regan Poole - 9

What an emotional moment seeing Poole score Pompey’s fifth and his first goal since September 2023. Outstanding defensively and so comfortable on the ball. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 85 mins) No goal-scoring heroics - at either end - on this occasion, yet his presence was enough cause to celebrate. Such a huge player for the Blues.

4. Rob Atkinson - 8

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 85 mins) No goal-scoring heroics - at either end - on this occasion, yet his presence was enough cause to celebrate. Such a huge player for the Blues. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BluesPompeyPortsmouthNeil AllenMatt Ritchie
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice