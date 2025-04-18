The Blues’ away record is well documented, the second worst in the division, yet they conjured up an unlikely 5-3 triumph at Norwich – led by Colby Bishop’s first Pompey hat-trick.

Matt Ritchie and Regan Poole also got their names on the scoresheet for a priceless win which lifts them six points above the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

And here are our player ratings...

Nicolas Schmid - 8 Made a crucial point-blank stop from Fisher's first-half header with the scores at 1-1. Other than that the team defended well in front of him, while the Austrian's handling was again impressive. Photo: Jason Brown

Jordan Williams - 8 Recalled to the team in place of Swanson and was defensively extremely strong. Composed, experienced and always willing to attack. Did very well. Photo: Jason Brown

Regan Poole - 9 What an emotional moment seeing Poole score Pompey's fifth and his first goal since September 2023. Outstanding defensively and so comfortable on the ball. Photo: Jason Brown