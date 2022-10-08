News you can trust since 1877
League One was back at Fratton Park this afternoon with the visit of Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Simply unplayable at times... Unusually not his day... A real driving force - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from 1-1 draw with Fleetwood

Pompey were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fleetwood this afternoon.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:16 pm

Certainly it represents a case of two points dropped for the Blues, whose second-half performance significantly dipped after an encouraging opening 45 minutes at Fratton Park.

Regardless, there were some good displays among Danny Cowley’s side, who are now 16 matches unbeaten on home turf, and here are our ratings...

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Barely had anything to do and could do nothing about Fleetwood’s goal, which was down to bad defending in front of him.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Connor Ogilvie - 7

(Replaced by Zak Swanson in 88th minute). Never lets Pompey down and another solid showing, but offered too few moments in attacking situations.

Photo: National World

3. Michael Morrison - 7

Makes defending look so easy, never a drama. Solid once again and always in the right spot.

Photo: NationalWorld

4. Sean Raggett - 8

Gobbled up everything in the air without fail and also provided some good moments in distribution.

Photo: NationalWorld

