Simply unplayable at times... Unusually not his day... A real driving force - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from 1-1 draw with Fleetwood
Pompey were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fleetwood this afternoon.
Certainly it represents a case of two points dropped for the Blues, whose second-half performance significantly dipped after an encouraging opening 45 minutes at Fratton Park.
Regardless, there were some good displays among Danny Cowley’s side, who are now 16 matches unbeaten on home turf, and here are our ratings...
