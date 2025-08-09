Debutant Adrian Segecic was the hero, netting 38 minutes into his debut, having following up with a left-footed shot after Colby Bishop one-on-one was stopped.
The Australian, along with man-of-the-match Callum Lang, were absolute pests with their energy and drive throughout to stretch the home defence.
Pompey were challenged defensively late on – and always with Oxford’s long throws – but they stood firm to claim victory. And here are our playing ratings...
1. Callum Lang of Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Oxford United and Portsmouth at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England on 9 August 2025.
Callum Lang was magnificent for Pompey in their 1-0 victory over Oxford United. Picture: Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages Photo: Alun Roberts
2. Nicolas Schmid - 8
Important save at his near post in the 33rd minute to deny Brannagan when the scoreline was goalless. But his best was the last-gasp fingertip stop to deny Lankshear’s shot from distance. Photo: Paul Phelan
3. Jordan Williams - 7
Strong and no-nonsense, yet always looking to attack down the right flank. Very solid and hopefully we can now see an injury-free run from him. Photo: Steve Bailey
4. Regan Poole - 8
The pick of the defence and looking like the Regan Poole of old after a strong pre-season. Produced one brave header to clear Mills’ cross on the stroke of half-time and seemed to produce block after block. Photo: Simon Roe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.