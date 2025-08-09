'Simply unplayable, Sloppy at times, What a stunning debut': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Oxford United

Pompey’s Championship campaign kicked off in winning style following a 1-0 success at Oxford United.

Debutant Adrian Segecic was the hero, netting 38 minutes into his debut, having following up with a left-footed shot after Colby Bishop one-on-one was stopped.

The Australian, along with man-of-the-match Callum Lang, were absolute pests with their energy and drive throughout to stretch the home defence.

Pompey were challenged defensively late on – and always with Oxford’s long throws – but they stood firm to claim victory. And here are our playing ratings...

Important save at his near post in the 33rd minute to deny Brannagan when the scoreline was goalless. But his best was the last-gasp fingertip stop to deny Lankshear’s shot from distance.

Strong and no-nonsense, yet always looking to attack down the right flank. Very solid and hopefully we can now see an injury-free run from him.

The pick of the defence and looking like the Regan Poole of old after a strong pre-season. Produced one brave header to clear Mills’ cross on the stroke of half-time and seemed to produce block after block.

