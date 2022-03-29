Danny Cowley will be left with Alex Bass and teenager Toby Stewart as the only two keepers contracted to the club beyond next season, with a decision still to be made on January arrival Ollie Webber.
This will prompt the Blues boss to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper to replace the Republic of Ireland international.
We’ve chosen six stoppers the Pompey head coach boss could look at and the chances they have of arriving at Fratton Park in the summer.
Undefined: twitter
1. Jojo Wollacott
Club: Swindon; Age: 25; Appearances this season: 33; Clean sheets: 9; Goals conceded: 41. Verdict: Wollacott has had an instant impact with Swindon after joining from Bristol City last summer. He has become more comfortable in possession and improved his distribution which has led him to be rewarded with the number one shirt with Ghana as well as being one of the standout keepers in League Two this term.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Liam Roberts
Club: Northampton; Age: 27; Appearances this season: 39; Clean sheets: 18; Goals conceded: 33. Verdict: Roberts is one player Cobblers fans don’t want to see depart this summer following a number of fine performances this season. Despite not being the best on the ball, he possesses good shot-stopping qualities and has been a massive presence in the penalty area similar to that of Gavin Bazunu. He could be one man Cowley was eyeing on his visit to Sixfields on Saturday.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Josh Griffiths
Club: West Brom (on loan at Lincoln); Age: 20; Appearances this season: 33; Clean sheets: 2; Goals conceded: 46. Verdict: Griffiths impressed on loan at Cheltenham last season, which caught the eye of Cowley. After overlooking him for Bazunu, the Blues boss may look at going back in the market for the stopper who has been a standout player for a struggling Lincoln side this term. Has missed the past five games through injury, however, and is set to miss the rest of the season.
Photo: George Wood
4. Jack Bonham
Club: Stoke; Age: 28; Appearances this season: 10; Clean sheets: 2; Goals conceded: 13. Verdict: Joined Stoke last summer and has found himself as number two at the Bet365 Stadium behind Joseph Bursik. Arriving from Gillingham, he could be tempted with a return to League One with regular game time at Pompey and with a potential promotion push at stake.
Photo: Pete Norton