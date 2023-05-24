Pompey are preparing themselves for another busy transfer window.

Sporting director Rich Hughes previously stated the Blues will be looking to bring in 9-10 new faces throughout the summer.

The Fratton Park outfit will also be looking to reduce their reliance on loans, allowing money to be distributed into permanent signings.

And with John Mousinho heading into his maiden summer window as a head coach, he faces the challenge of creating a team capable of promotion next term.

At the time of writing, just three League One sides are yet to release their retained lists – meaning there are plenty of players available for free!

But it could be an area which might be of interest to the Blues this summer.

We’ve identified six players who were released at the end of the season by League One clubs who Mousinho could look at recruiting in the transfer window.

1 . Players Pompey could eye From left: Sam Smith, Connor Ripley, Albie Morgan. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Albie Morgan Morgan has operated most often on the left side of a midfield three at Charlton this term, who use a similar formation to John Mousinho at Pompey. The 23-year-old likes to play on the front foot, making an average of 1.33 progressive runs forward. That figure is fractionally shy of Joe Morrell’s 1.44, who also plays in the same position. In front of goal, the Addicks academy product netted four goals and registered seven assists in 42 outings this term. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Jack Sparkes The left-back spent 14 years with Exeter before calling time on his stay at St James Park at the end of the season. With Denver Hume’s future remaining uncertain, Sparkes could be the ideal figure to challenge Connor Ogilvie next term. In comparison to Ogilvie, the ex-Exeter man made 5.3 dribbles per 90 minutes, while the Pompey man managed just 1.25. Mousinho is looking to add more attacking threat from left-back and Sparkes also produced more crosses with 4.58 every 90 minutes compared to Ogilvie’s 1.48. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4 . Sam Smith Smith is reportedly wanted by Pompey this summer, with Mousinho a fan of the striker. The 25-year-old has shone for Cambridge over the previous two campaigns - netting 28 goals in 91 League One outings. The attacking department is somewhere the Blues are looking to heavily strengthen this summer and the ex-Reading man is someone fans are certainly keen to see arrive at Fratton Park. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales