Sixteen clubs, 3 countries, 7 leagues and still going strong - the 37-year-old ex-Portsmouth, Sunderland, Wolves, Sheffield United and Cardiff man who refuses to retire
Veteran ex-Pompey favourite Greg Halford is showing no signs of hanging up his football boots.
For the versatile performer has linked up with non-league side Billericay – at the age of 37.
The evergreen Halford has turned out for 16 clubs since making his debut for Colchester in April 2003.
Among them was both a loan spell and permanent stay at Fratton Park, where he totalled 12 goals in 77 appearances.
Having departed for Nottingham Forest in July 2012 amid Pompey financial problems, Halford is still going strong a decade later.
The former England under-20 international has amassed around 550 career appearances and featured in all four divisions of the Football League.
He also represented Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and, until November, was with League Of Ireland Premier Division side Waterford until November, making 13 appearances and scoring once until their season ended.
Last term, Halford turned out for Southend – netting on his debut against Grimsby in December 2020 – and has now linked-up with fellow Essex club Billericay.
Clearly the footballing passion still burns brightly for a player who has featured as a right-back, centre-half, striker and central midfielder during a much-travelled 19-year career.
The former Wolves man joins a Billericay side bottom of the National League South, yet helped them to a 2-0 success on his debut last Saturday.
Jody Brown’s side defeated Dulwich Hamlet, although still remain three points adrift of second-from-bottom Braintree.
It wasn’t all smiles for Halford, however, who was forced off with injury on 50 minutes after starting the fixture.
He was replaced by defender Lawrie Wilson, a one-time Pompey triallist under Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2017.
At this stage, the severity of Halford’s injury is not yet clear, with all parties hoping it’s nothing more than a minor setback.
In total, Halford has represented Colchester, Reading, Sunderland, Charlton, Sheffield United, Wolves, Pompey, Forest, Brighton, Rotherham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Southend, Waterford and now Billericay.
