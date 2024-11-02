Trailing to Joao Pedro’s 11th-minute opener, the Blues couldn’t get the ball of Hull in the first half and barely raising any goal threat as they chased and chased.
However, it was a very different Pompey after the break, levelling 19 seconds in and proceeding to cause the hosts problems with an effective pressing game.
Callum Lang struck the bar in stoppage-time and the hosts were booed off at the final whistle – here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Ben Killip - 6
Handed his Fratton Park debut for the Blues as Mousinho continues to assess whether to offer the keeper a new contract. One terrific first-half flying save to deny Coyle - and another at the death - but a couple of shaky moments.
2. Terry Devlin - 7
Another energetic and no-nonsense display from the utility man, including winning headers he has no right to win. What a season he's had.
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
(Replaced by Regan Poole on 62 mins) Produced one brilliant block in the first half to deny Gelhardt. Another game into his comeback and another reminder of the defender's quality. Looks like he has never been away.
4. Rob Atkinson - 7
Produced one great charge upfield with the ball at his feet in the first half, which the fans particularly enjoyed. Another dominant defensive display and it has been a pleasure to watch his time at Pompey.