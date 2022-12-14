The Blues had been handed 8,880 seats for their maiden visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup next month.

With the prospect of seeing Danny Cowley’s men in action against the Premier League giants, the Fratton faithful have quickly snapped up their allotment.

Within 45 minutes of tickets being made available to season card holders, Pompey have announced their entire allocation has been sold out.

It marked the second priority window, after tickets initially went on sale to supporters holding 10-plus loyalty points on Monday afternoon.

Issues with the system caused some problems with fans unable to book with friends or family - before the problem was soon rectified.

But after news that their entire allocation has been sold out, it means no tickets will go on general sale later in the week.