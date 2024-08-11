‘Some club Portsmouth, best following at Leeds United in years’: Faithfuls react to Elland Road pandemonium
Something to beat for away fans at Elland Road this season, from minute 1 they were brilliant. Credit to them, some club they are #LUFC #POMPEY @elliott_robin26
Fantastic result #pompey Would've taken that at 12.30. Every player gave 100% & deserved the point. And the Pompey support was top drawer. A great ground & match v #LUFC who will probably be promoted Games like that make you proud to be a Pompey fan. @peadubya66
And fair play to the Pompey fans. One of the best set of away fans we've had at Elland Road in a few years. Safe trip home and best of luck for the season ahead @DRobinson87
If you ask anyone in the UK who’s bigger Saints or Pompey they’re saying Pompey every time. @SuperLeeds22
Portsmouth fans were brilliant today, probably the best I’ve seen at Elland Road in a long time Can’t wait to go to Fratton Park. #lufc #pompey @ElliotLUFC03
Wow what a day/performance #Pompey Amazing atmosphere and experience - completely different level in several respects. Baptism of fire for some but players really dug in to stay in the game and took our chances. Spoke several Leeds fans after who were impressed with team & fans @gregpfc
If anybody wants an idea of how big a club #Pompey were up against today I was talking to one of their fans afterwards and Leeds have a waiting list of around 30k for season tickets. Incredible @AndyFord33107
Pompey gave us the wake-up call we needed. It’s going to be a long, hard season and there is no room for complacency or arrogance. The @LUFC team and crowd turned up expecting a win. Portsmouth team and fans turned up wanting a win. #luf @Sim_Baines
Pompey fans up their with best fans I’ve seen at elland road, limbs were 10/10 easy as well. Wish em well for season, proper club @Zak981298
Pompey were thrown in at the deep end at Leeds and , even with a weakened team , passed the test. That ought to give them a fair bit of confidence about playing at this higher level. Bound to be rocks in the road , and no one should panic if and when the team hits a bad patch. @IanDarke
Gotta give Pompey fans a shout out they were best that’s come to Elland Road in a long time @codylufccrox
Proper bunch Pompey fans btw. @LewisDeighton17
Rewatching clips from the game yesterday, first 15 minutes was truly the football equivalent of saving private Ryan #Pompey #leeds @Mattbaldwin23
This staggering Aaronson miss for Leeds United today is what makes that draw feel slightly less painful given we were leading in the 94th. An absolute nightmare miss, my stomach dropped like a stone when he went through. @PompeyPedro
Fair play to the Pompey fans, full turn out, long trip and some volume on them too. @DanielFarkeball
Love being at Elland Road today. I'm 100% Pompey but my dad was 100% Leeds and proud yorkshireman. Love fact Leeds was our first game back #pup #lufc @Limmy05
Great 1st game of the season people need to calm down with the negativity also shout out to Pompey fans they were great at Elland Road today #lufc #pompey @foxy_james
