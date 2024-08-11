Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans earned plaudits from their Leeds United counterparts for their show of force at Elland Road. Here’s a selection of the views from both camps after the opening-day Championship drama.

Something to beat for away fans at Elland Road this season, from minute 1 they were brilliant. Credit to them, some club they are #LUFC #POMPEY @elliott_robin26

Fantastic result #pompey Would've taken that at 12.30. Every player gave 100% & deserved the point. And the Pompey support was top drawer. A great ground & match v #LUFC who will probably be promoted Games like that make you proud to be a Pompey fan. @peadubya66

And fair play to the Pompey fans. One of the best set of away fans we've had at Elland Road in a few years. Safe trip home and best of luck for the season ahead @DRobinson87

If you ask anyone in the UK who’s bigger Saints or Pompey they’re saying Pompey every time. @SuperLeeds22

Portsmouth fans were brilliant today, probably the best I’ve seen at Elland Road in a long time Can’t wait to go to Fratton Park. #lufc #pompey @ElliotLUFC03

Wow what a day/performance #Pompey Amazing atmosphere and experience - completely different level in several respects. Baptism of fire for some but players really dug in to stay in the game and took our chances. Spoke several Leeds fans after who were impressed with team & fans @gregpfc

If anybody wants an idea of how big a club #Pompey were up against today I was talking to one of their fans afterwards and Leeds have a waiting list of around 30k for season tickets. Incredible @AndyFord33107

Pompey gave us the wake-up call we needed. It’s going to be a long, hard season and there is no room for complacency or arrogance. The @LUFC team and crowd turned up expecting a win. Portsmouth team and fans turned up wanting a win. #luf @Sim_Baines

Pompey fans up their with best fans I’ve seen at elland road, limbs were 10/10 easy as well. Wish em well for season, proper club @Zak981298

Pompey were thrown in at the deep end at Leeds and , even with a weakened team , passed the test. That ought to give them a fair bit of confidence about playing at this higher level. Bound to be rocks in the road , and no one should panic if and when the team hits a bad patch. @IanDarke

Gotta give Pompey fans a shout out they were best that’s come to Elland Road in a long time @codylufccrox

Proper bunch Pompey fans btw. @LewisDeighton17

Rewatching clips from the game yesterday, first 15 minutes was truly the football equivalent of saving private Ryan #Pompey #leeds @Mattbaldwin23

This staggering Aaronson miss for Leeds United today is what makes that draw feel slightly less painful given we were leading in the 94th. An absolute nightmare miss, my stomach dropped like a stone when he went through. @PompeyPedro

Fair play to the Pompey fans, full turn out, long trip and some volume on them too. @DanielFarkeball

Love being at Elland Road today. I'm 100% Pompey but my dad was 100% Leeds and proud yorkshireman. Love fact Leeds was our first game back #pup #lufc @Limmy05

Great 1st game of the season people need to calm down with the negativity also shout out to Pompey fans they were great at Elland Road today #lufc #pompey @foxy_james