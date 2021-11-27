Michael Jacobs was introduced from the bench and scored the winner deep into injury time albeit with the aid of a deflection.

But the former Wigan man won’t mind as the Blues extend their unbeaten run to nine games and their winning streak to six in succession.

Click below to see how The News’ chief sports writer rated the player at Priestfield Stadium.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 8 Some important stops and another assured showing from the loanee

2. Mahlon Romeo - 6 Not at his Lincoln heights in possession but defended well

3. Kieron Freeman - 7 Enjoyed his second spell in the back three. Defensively sound and used the ball well

4. Connor Ogilvie - 8 Revelled in Gillingham return. A battling and dominant display from a player with plenty of fight.