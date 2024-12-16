Pompey lost 3-2 to Leeds in extra-time in the FA Youth Cup at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Pompey lost 3-2 to Leeds in extra-time in the FA Youth Cup at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Something about him, Great physicality, Lively figure': Neil Allen's Portsmouth Academy ratings against Leeds in FA Youth Cup

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 23:02 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 23:41 BST
Pompey’s under-18s produced a gutsy performance to take Leeds to extra-time in the FA Youth Cup.

Sam Hudson’s side twice fought back after falling behind against a talented Category 1 team which reached the final last season, losing to Manchester City.

Eventually the Blues were undone in the 102nd minute of extra-time as the visitors secured a 3-2 win – and here are our player ratings...

The Irish goalkeeper arrived Pompey in September from Derry and has started his time at Fratton Park well. Looked confident, commanded his area well and could not be blamed for the goals.

1. Conal McDermott - 7

The Irish goalkeeper arrived Pompey in September from Derry and has started his time at Fratton Park well. Looked confident, commanded his area well and could not be blamed for the goals. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The right-back looked after his man superbly, showing great physicality and awareness, while always showing for an attack. One brilliant late block summed up an impressive display.

2. Michael Ani - 8

The right-back looked after his man superbly, showing great physicality and awareness, while always showing for an attack. One brilliant late block summed up an impressive display. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by George Wilson on 72 mins) The under-16 defender didn't look out of place, physically standing up well and proving a good foil to Cody Howard in the centre of defence.

3. Ashton Sizer - 7

(Replaced by George Wilson on 72 mins) The under-16 defender didn't look out of place, physically standing up well and proving a good foil to Cody Howard in the centre of defence. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A tower of strength at the back, winning plenty of aerial battles but also showing his composure on the ball.

4. Cody Howard - 8

A tower of strength at the back, winning plenty of aerial battles but also showing his composure on the ball. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsNeil AllenPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice