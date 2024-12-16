Sam Hudson’s side twice fought back after falling behind against a talented Category 1 team which reached the final last season, losing to Manchester City.
Eventually the Blues were undone in the 102nd minute of extra-time as the visitors secured a 3-2 win – and here are our player ratings...
1. Conal McDermott - 7
The Irish goalkeeper arrived Pompey in September from Derry and has started his time at Fratton Park well. Looked confident, commanded his area well and could not be blamed for the goals. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Michael Ani - 8
The right-back looked after his man superbly, showing great physicality and awareness, while always showing for an attack. One brilliant late block summed up an impressive display. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Ashton Sizer - 7
(Replaced by George Wilson on 72 mins) The under-16 defender didn't look out of place, physically standing up well and proving a good foil to Cody Howard in the centre of defence. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Cody Howard - 8
A tower of strength at the back, winning plenty of aerial battles but also showing his composure on the ball. Photo: Jason Brown
