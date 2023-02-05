And the Blues talisman has highlighted how John Mousinho has gone about invigorating his new side’s shattered confidence.

After the toxic scenes at the end of Cowley’s reign as boss, fans are reacting well to what they’re seeing from Mousinho’s men.

That was the case despite the late blow suffered against play-off chasing Barnsley in the 1-1 draw, with Bobby Thomas’ 89th-minute leveller.

Jacobs feels collective responsibility needs to be taken for Pompey’s failings under Cowley, but feels his successor has injected belief by simplifying what’s asked of the player.

He said: ‘I think so (the fans are responding).

‘Ever since I’ve been down here it’s been clear that if you work hard and produce honest performances the fans will back you here.

‘The results weren’t great and things weren’t great under Danny, but we have to take collective responsibility for that.

Head coach John Mousinho.

‘The results weren’t going the right way and something needed to change to get us back to where we were at the start of the season.

‘It’s obviously one of those things, but you can sense it in the ground there has been a change in the atmosphere.

‘John has come in and just simplified everything.

‘We’ve all been in runs where you just can’t pick up a result.

‘You rotate the team and everyone tries, but things aren’t working.

‘A breath of fresh air has come in and just given us a different way of looking at things and different ideas.

‘The new manager bounces happens here, there and everywhere.

‘He’s just simplified everything, got back to doing basics well and what we’re good at.’

Mousinho has explained how he’s asked his team to be more adventurous in games and play on the front foot, with the results evident in his four games in charge to date.

Jacobs admitted it does feel like Pompey have had the shackles removed following the 36-year-old’s arrival from Oxford United.

He added: ‘You look at our squad and we’ve got talented players all through the squad.

‘So it’s important we utilise that.

‘As players you want to express ourselves and sometimes you can play in a way where you don’t express yourself as much.

‘He wants us to play in a way that brings out the best in the quality we have in this squad.