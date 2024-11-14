Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Ritchie believes Championship survival will be a ‘special’ achievement for Pompey this season.

And the Gosport lad reckons remaining in the second tier this term will taste all the sweeter for his side’s early-season suffering, if it can be achieved.

There is at last some optimism surrounding the Blues’ campaign, as they hauled themselves off the bottom of the table with a 3-1 win over Preston at the weekend.

That ensured they went into the international break just three points from safety, with the trip to Blackburn the start of three games in eight days on their return to action.

Pompey have endured a sobering start to life in the Championship, through a gruelling opening against the fancied contenders.

That’s been followed by some disappointing results on the road, including the 6-1 drubbing at Stoke at the start of last month.

Ritchie had his eyes open about the difficulties Pompey would face this term when returning to his hometown club this summer, but feels that dealing with those challenges will make survival an achievement to savour.

He said: ‘I certainly knew when I came to the club it wasn’t going to be an easy season and it would have its ups and downs.

‘Hopefully we can collectively get better and be competitive in this division moving forward.

‘I think we can then achieve something special this season.

‘If at the end of the season we can achieve our goal of staying in the Championship and retaining our Championship status, it will taste all the better for the suffering we have gone through come May if we can achieve our goal.

‘Nothing worth achieving is going to be easy. We know that and as a group we understand that.

‘It will be a huge achievement and hopefully we can do that. It won’t be for a lack of endeavour, the lads’ efforts are there for all to see.

‘Any promoted team, it’s first things first.

‘There has been teams who’ve bounced and bounced with Ipswich setting the bar in that respect. It was an amazing achievement, but not every team is going to be Ipswich.

‘It shows their achievement when you look at other promoted teams and the challenge we have to close the gap of the level.

‘We have to relish the challenge. It’s a huge challenge, but you have to love the challenge.’