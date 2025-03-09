Match-winner Colby Bishop thanked Pompey supporters for their ‘frightening’ show of force which saw his side over the line against Leeds United.

And the Blues hero admitted he could sense a special afternoon in the making, as the Championship leaders were cut down on an afternoon he ranks as the loudest he’s heard at Fratton Park.

Bishop’s second-half finish decided it on a day to remember at PO4, as Leeds’ 17-game unbeaten run was brought to an end by the heroic efforts of John Mousinho’s side.

Pompey stood toe-to-toe with Daniel Farke’s side, but had to see out a nervy finale with keeper Nico Schmid pulling off some impressive saves.

Bishop has no doubt the noise created at a bearpit Fratton Park was key, as the home crowd carried their side over the line.

He said: ‘The atmosphere from minute one was just absolutely frightening.

Pompey players salute the fans. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Colby Bishop celebrates his goal against Leeds. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘You could just feel it walking into the ground today that something special was going to happen.

‘They are a Premier League team and we’ve just come into the Championship, so to beat them feels good.

‘When I scored the goal I think that’s the loudest I’ve ever heard it here.

‘Maybe there was the Barnsley game but that was loud and it felt like there was that little extra kick to it today.

‘It was an early kick-off and they are top of the league, but the fans got us through it so thank you.’

Freddie Potts made an impressive return to the side after his return from a calf injury, as he helped Pompey gain some decent control in midfield at times and knock Leeds out of their stride in their brighter moments.

The West Ham loanee was certain the atmosphere represented a high watermark n his season on loan at the club.

He said: ‘I’ve never seen Fratton rocking like that before.

‘It really, really helped us get through the game.

‘The supporters drove us on as a team and cheered us on into every tackle and battle to win the game. Thankfully we did that.

‘There was a few chances for them, but they are top of the league are going to create chances.

‘It felt like we were together and because of that is was such a great win.’