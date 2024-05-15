Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a central storyline in the defining moment of this season’s Premier League title race.

And it stirs echoes of one of the most memorable afternoons in Pompey’s top-flight history, on the latest anniversary of a day two fanbases united in a common goal.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have drawn the ire of their boss Ange Postecoglou after they backed opponents Manchester City last night, as they moved to the brink of winning their fourth successive Premier League crown.

City’s 2-0 success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dealt a huge setback to fierce rivals Arsenal's chances of ending the supremacy of Pep Guardiola’s men.

That was a fact celebrated by Spurs fan, which infuriated the Aussie, who made his feelings clear to one fan during the game and spoke afterwards of the events proving his club’s foundations are ‘fairly fragile’.

Exactly 19 years ago today, however, a similar plot-line was being followed at the other end of the table which was to go down in folklore at two clubs.

The date: May 15, 2005. The venue: The Hawthorns. The event: West Brom's Great Escape - as Pompey helped condemn deadly rivals Southampton.

It was, of course, Harry Redknapp’s defection up the M27 which had poured petrol on one of the fiercest rivalries in English football in the 2004-05 campaign.

Pompey were dealing with putting their own relegation fears to bed, as they served up a famous Demolition Derby win on Redknapp’s return in April - an experience he called ‘horrific’ as he was given personal security at a bearpit Fratton Park.

Four goals in 23 blissful minutes dealt Southampton’s survival hopes a dagger blow, however, in a 4-1 loss as PO4 bounced to the tune of Tony Christie’s (Is This The Way To) Amarillo.

Southampton gave themselves hope with a 4-3 win at Norwich going into a final-day trip with Manchester United, but they also need their enemy to pick up a result against Bryan Robson’s West Brom.

The sentiment from the 3,000 travelling Pompey fans was clear, as the nerves jangled amid the home support in the first half.

‘Let them score’ and ‘play up Baggies’ rang out from the away end, as West Brom stuttered in edgy fashion.

The party atmosphere from the away end calmed the mood, however, before Geoff Horsfield’s 58th-minute opener in the eventual 2-0 win - and the surreal sight of all four sides of the ground exploding in celebration.

Kieran Richardson’s effort 15 minutes from time eased tensions, and with Southampton losing to United they were down.

There were special scenes on the full-time whistle as West Brom invaded the pitch, and enjoyed a love-in with the Pompey faithful. Supporters embraced and swapped shirts, with Robson acknowledging the importance of the Blues fans in getting his team over the line.

He said: ‘The Pompey fans were different class. I'd never been so relieved than when Kieran scored but the hush in the stadium brought a nervousness to the players. When the Portsmouth fans sang it got our support going too.’