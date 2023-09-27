Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The League One season keeps on going from bad to worse for Portsmouth's southern rivals Reading.

The recently relegated club sit 22nd in the league with just five points on the board after three wins this season following financial woes at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the warnings and points deductions, Reading have now been hit with a transfer embargo after failing to pay HMRC on time with the dark days far from a resolution in Berkshire.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals were relegated from the Championship last term with 44 points following a six-point deduction for failing to adhere to the terms of an agreed business plan after a previous profit and sustainability rule breach. If it wasn't for that docking of points, the side would have maintained its place in the second tier rather than a first drop to League One since 2001/02.

Since the start of the League One campaign, the club was docked one point on August 16 for failing to pay players on time with a further three points suspended. Those additional three points were then triggered earlier this month after club owner Dai Yongge failed to deposit 125% of the club’s monthly wage bill into a designated account, which had been ordered in their previous hearing.

It’s going from bad to worse for Pompey League One rivals Reading FC (Image: Getty Images)

The Telegraph reports that the latest transfer punishment could also turn into a points deduction if the club fails to pay staff and player wages on Friday, September 29. The outlet does add hope for Royals fans with one party said to be in 'advanced negotiations' over a takeover but concerns are held over the impact of recent controversies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-the-pitch dramas have filtered down to impact Ruben Selles' side's performance on the turf with five of the side's eight opening League One matches ending in defeat. There have been moments of promise from the side with a 4-0 win over Millwall and a 9-0 win over Exeter City coming in cup fixtures.