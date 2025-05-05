Southampton icon Matt Tissier pulls on Portsmouth shirt in surprise Fratton Park appearance
The Southampton favourite hadn’t been announced as a possible attendee at today’s Fratton Park fixture.
However, the estimated 6,500 crowd soon noticed his presence for the Celebrity XI side at the cancer fund-raising event, although the 56-year-old certainly wasn’t hiding.
There were the inevitable chants from the Pompey faithful directed at Le Tissier during the warm-up before kick-off.
However, he reacted with a good natured wave and a smile - which then drew warm applause from many in attendance in appreciation.
Le Tissier, though, didn’t start the match, with the Celebrity XI’s line-up including John Mousinho, Jon Harley, Kyle Bennett, Zesh Rehman, Matt Tubbs and Martin Kuhl.
Instead, he replaced Mark Kelly in the 24th minute, with his team already leading 2-0 through Tubbs and Ashley Harris.
They were against a Pompey Legends team consisting of David Norris, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Svetoslav Todorov and Michael Doyle.
