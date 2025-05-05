Southampton favourite Matt Le Tissier was a surprise guest at Alan Knight's charity match this afternoon. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

A surprise guest has been unveiled at Alan Knight’s charity match - Matt Le Tissier.

The Southampton favourite hadn’t been announced as a possible attendee at today’s Fratton Park fixture.

However, the estimated 6,500 crowd soon noticed his presence for the Celebrity XI side at the cancer fund-raising event, although the 56-year-old certainly wasn’t hiding.

There were the inevitable chants from the Pompey faithful directed at Le Tissier during the warm-up before kick-off.

However, he reacted with a good natured wave and a smile - which then drew warm applause from many in attendance in appreciation.

Le Tissier, though, didn’t start the match, with the Celebrity XI’s line-up including John Mousinho, Jon Harley, Kyle Bennett, Zesh Rehman, Matt Tubbs and Martin Kuhl.

Instead, he replaced Mark Kelly in the 24th minute, with his team already leading 2-0 through Tubbs and Ashley Harris.

They were against a Pompey Legends team consisting of David Norris, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Svetoslav Todorov and Michael Doyle.