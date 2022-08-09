Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett has been handed his full Pompey debut in tonight's Carabao Cup encounter with Cardiff. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And latest signing Owen Dale is granted his full debut in this evening’s clash with the Championship.

Spurs loanee Scarlett has featured twice off the bench for the Blues since his Fratton Park arrival.

However, tonight he starts alongside Joe Pigott in attack as Danny Cowley makes six changes to the side which drew to Lincoln.

Also called into Pompey’s starting XI are Zak Swanson, Haji Mnoga, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis and Dale.

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty switches from right-back to replace Connor Ogilvie at left-back, with Mnoga partnering Sean Raggett at centre-half.

The Blues’ nine-man bench includes recent recruit Tom Lowery and out-of-favour Kieron Freeman.

Although Ryan Tunnicliffe again misses out, having been absent last week with a hamstring issue.

Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson, Mnoga, Raggett, Rafferty, Pack, Mingi, Dale, Curtis, Scarlett, Pigott.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Bishop, Freeman, Hackett, Thompson, Jacobs, Lowery, Morrison, Jewitt-White.

