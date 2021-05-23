St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed 'flattered' by interest amid Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich links

St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

But the St Johnstone striker hasn’t ruled out staying at the newly-crowned Scottish Cup winners, claiming he ‘strongly believes in the club’ as he weighs up his future.

The Israeli forward has apparently been catching the eye of the Blues, Sunderland and Ipswich since his switch from Maccabi Netanya in October.

He scored seven goals in 23 appearances for Callum Davidson’s side, but was an unused substitute on Saturday as the Saints claimed a historic cup double with a win 1-0 agains Hibs at Hampden Park.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract following the conclusion of the Scottish season, is expected to return to his homeland for a break.

There, he is expected to resolve his future, with the in-demand front man refusing to rule anything out.

He told the Daily Record: ‘I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest.

‘It's very flattering to me. I'll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.

‘I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months.

‘I will examine the proposals and decide what is the best place for me.

‘I do not rule out (Israel), but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad.’

When asked about his St Johnstone future, Melamed added: ‘It's an amazing place that has given me the opportunity to introduce myself in Europe and I hope we can bridge our gaps in negotiations and conditions.