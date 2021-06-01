St Johnstone striker linked with Portsmouth, Ipswich and Sunderland told he can leave McDiarmid Park

Pompey-linked striker Guy Melamed. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

The 28-year-old is one of three players being released by the McDiarmid Park outfit following their cup double-winning season.

The Israeli had been in negotiations with St Johnstone over extending his stay.

However, the Courier has revealed that those talks are no longer taking place, with the front man – who scored seven goals this season – free to leave.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey, along with Sunderland and Ipswich, have been credited with a long-standing interest in Melamed.

However, those links emerged during Kenny Jackett’s time in charge at Fratton Park.