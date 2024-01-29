Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Shaughnessy has revealed behind Pompey’s reinvigoration of a once-faltering promotion challenge.

The Irishman has pinpointed crucial team meetings headed by skipper Marlon Pack and raising training ground standards as the driving force behind registering successive victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ season was rapidly unravelling after defeat to Leyton Orient marked five points from six matches - with the chasing pack quickening their pace.

Conor Shaughnessy embraces Josh Martin following Pompey's late win at Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, a 1-0 win at Fleetwood, followed by Saturday’s late triumph at Port Vale, has restored belief that John Mousinho’s team can make a Championship return.

And with the side now galvanised, Shaughnessy is convinced promotion is still on.

The former Leeds man told The News: ‘I think we’ve turned a corner, everyone has pulled together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everyone has upped their standards in training, everyone has been putting in the hard yards and the staff have been onto us.

‘We've got a couple of new players in the door and I’m sure there'll be a couple more and it has energised the team, the reaction has been brilliant from everyone, it’s a really good group of lads.

‘The last couple of games shows that the mentality we have as a group is very strong, very positive and enthusiastic. Every game now we can grind out these results.

‘We obviously have team meetings and analyse games, the gaffer and skipper had a talk about standards around the place, keeping them very high and staying positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s obviously a lot of talk around that little blip and dip in form, not letting that get to us, just keeping things really positive and on the right path - and I think we're done that and will continue to do so day-to-day.

‘It wasn’t so much about changing anything, it was just about raising the standards, day-to-day, little things. We need to set the standards high for when we come in the door on Monday morning and do the right things.

‘It’s small things which are going to make the difference day-to-day for us, they build up over time and, eventually, give you results on a Saturday and keep the ball rolling.

‘It’s what we were doing earlier in the season, that’s the culmination of a lot of small things rather than just a couple of bits.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are now two points ahead of Bolton, yet the Trotters have two matches in hand and still to entertain Mousinho’s men.

Still, in the here and now, the Blues next head to Oxford United on Tuesday night (7.45pm) and then host Northampton (February 3).

He added: ‘It doesn't matter how they come now, it’s just about getting the three points. A win, away from home and a clean sheet, there's nothing better.