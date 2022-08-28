Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the win saw the Blues head to the League One summit, there’s plenty of other gossip hitting the headlines following this weekend's fixtures.

Barton’s Shrewsbury dig

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time, the Gas head coach slammed Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill after the 1-1 draw at the Memorial Stadium.

The former Manchester City midfielder believes his opposition coach should’ve been embarrassed with how his side played and questioned what he had been taught during his managerial career.

He told Bristol World: ‘It’s part of their strategy, Steve has been coaching for a long time but I’m not sure I would come out on a Saturday afternoon if that is what I was coaching.

‘Stay in the house, watch Liverpool win 9-0 on the telly and watch a creative expression of the game. I don’t get it, especially in his 60s, is that all you have been taught in the game, is that it?

Joey Barton has taken a dig at Shrewsbury head coach Steve Cotterill, seven days after slamming Danny Cowley's playing style at Pompey.

‘I have to take it as a compliment that they were that fearful of us that if I was going to an established League One club to a newly-promoted League Two club.’

Chaplin’s Barnsley motivation

Ex-Pompey Conor Chaplin revealed his motivation to score against former side Barnsley at Portman Road.

The striker netted Ipswich’s opener in the 2-2 draw, which saw the Tractor Boys move second, behind Pompey, in the table.

After departing Oakwell in 2021, the 25-year-old slammed the club’s model of buying and selling players and claimed the Tykes have no loyalties.

‘Not at all.’ he told The East Anglian Daily Times, when questioned if he ever considered not celebrating against his old club.

‘Barnsley have a policy of buying and selling players and they don’t have many loyalties to players at that football club.

‘The fans were amazing with me and I had a great relationship with them, but the football club in general doesn’t have loyalty and it’s just about buying and selling players.

‘I was really motivated and happy to score against them for that reason.’

Bolton’s baffling defeat

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was left pondering how his side tasted defeat against Plymouth on Saturday.

The Whites fell to a 2-0 loss to Argyle at Home Park, although his men had more shots and possession than the Pilgrims.

Indeed, the Wanderers head coach was left ‘baffled’, admitting his side dominated proceedings and should’ve come away with the three points.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, he said: ‘I’m trying to figure out how we lost. I know how we lost, we lost again the moments. Between boxes, we controlled the game, completely dominated the game. But we lost the battle and we lost the moments in both boxes.

‘We had enough chances to win four or five games and their two moments we didn’t defend well enough and if you do that, you lose football matches.

‘I’m completely baffled as to how we’ve lost, but I also know how we’ve lost with the fact that we’ve lost the moments in both boxes.’

Other results: