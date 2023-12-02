News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The ratings are in from Pompey's clash with Northampton.The ratings are in from Pompey's clash with Northampton.
The ratings are in from Pompey's clash with Northampton.

‘Stepped up. Rampant. Too hot to handle': Check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from classy Northampton win

The ratings are in from Sixfields after today’s clash with Northampton.
By Jordan Cross
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw the performances of John Mousinho’s men?

Textbook Will Norris performance. Lethal distribution and really competent goalkeepeing. So important to Pompey’s gameplan

1. Will Norris - 8

Textbook Will Norris performance. Lethal distribution and really competent goalkeepeing. So important to Pompey’s gameplan Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Started a little slowly by his standards before resuming normal service. Tenacious in the tackle, fluent in his passing and a calming presence.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Started a little slowly by his standards before resuming normal service. Tenacious in the tackle, fluent in his passing and a calming presence. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A colossus - at both end of the pitch. Backed up Mousinho’s statement he fits his footballing philosophy while offering that muscle and dominance we know all about.

3. Sean Raggett - 8

A colossus - at both end of the pitch. Backed up Mousinho’s statement he fits his footballing philosophy while offering that muscle and dominance we know all about. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Crucial interventions at perfect moments - in the way we’ve come to expect. Stepped out with the ball as the right times - in the way we’ve come to expect.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Crucial interventions at perfect moments - in the way we’ve come to expect. Stepped out with the ball as the right times - in the way we’ve come to expect. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonPortsmouthSixfieldsPompeyJohn Mousinho