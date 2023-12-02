The ratings are in from Sixfields after today’s clash with Northampton.
Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw the performances of John Mousinho’s men?
1. Will Norris - 8
Textbook Will Norris performance. Lethal distribution and really competent goalkeepeing. So important to Pompey’s gameplan Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Started a little slowly by his standards before resuming normal service. Tenacious in the tackle, fluent in his passing and a calming presence. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 8
A colossus - at both end of the pitch. Backed up Mousinho’s statement he fits his footballing philosophy while offering that muscle and dominance we know all about. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Crucial interventions at perfect moments - in the way we’ve come to expect. Stepped out with the ball as the right times - in the way we’ve come to expect. Photo: Jason Brown