Pompey’s Championship fixture against Bristol City will go ahead as planned - as things stand.

A statement issued by the Blues shortly after 10am, via X, said the game will take place as scheduled at Fratton Park, despite the ‘extremely blustery conditions’ in Portsmouth.

Fans attending are advised to take extra care getting to the ground and while at PO4.

The statement read: ‘As things stand, #Pompey v Bristol City will go ahead as scheduled.

‘Conditions remain extremely blustery, so we advise everyone attending the game to take extra care when travelling to the ground and in and around the stadium.’

The city and it’s surrounding areas currently has a yellow weather warning in place for strong winds up until 6am on Sunday morning.

Storm Darragh gusts of approximately 50mph-plus are expected around Fratton Park during the time of the game, which kicks off at 3pm.

2,171 Bristol City fans bought tickets for the Championship fixture. It’s unlikely all of those supporters will make it to Fratton Park, though, with people in the south west of the country, including Bristol, advised to remain indoors after a rare red weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

In the past hour, trains departing Bristol Parkway station to Fratton have been cancelled.