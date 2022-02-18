Storm Eunice: Major update on Portsmouth’s trip to Crewe amid Storm Eunice impacting games at Brighton, Leeds, Exeter, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest

Blues fans have been airing concerns about tomorrow’s game being postponed, with adverse weather conditions impacting matches across the country.

But The News understands it’s business as usual at Gresty Road at present, as Danny Cowley’s side look to record their third consecutive league victory against the Railwaymen.

It comes with storm Eunice causing landing on these shores today, seeing severe wind, rain, sleet and other weather conditions threaten to wreck this weekend’s football schedule.

Brighton and Hove Albion under-23s have seen their match with Leeds postponed, while AFC Bournemouth are monitoring the situation ahead of their clash meeting with Nottingham Forest tonight.

But what should Blues fans expect on their way to Cheshire, and by the time Pompey kick off?

At present, the Met Office have issued an amber warning for wind in East Cheshire, but tomorrow the severity decreases to yellow for ice.

The travelling faithful may expect some downpours enroute to Crewe, with a 60 percent chance reported.

Pompey's trip to Crewe tomorrow isn't likely to be postponed. Picture Lewis Storey/Getty Images

But by 3pm (kick-off) this is reduced to a 20 per cent chance, while hill snow may sweep across the region.

A waterlogged pitch at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough caused their clash with Accrington to be rearranged in the week.

However, The News also understands there are currently no plans for a pitch inspection to be held at Crewe, with the surface still in a good condition.

