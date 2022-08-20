'Strength on the bench is mental... don't tinker too much' - Portsmouth fans react to starting XI to face Bristol Rovers as Spurs loanee and ex-Crewe named among subs
Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the Blues’ starting line-up for today’s game against Bristol Rovers.
Manager Danny Cowley has made two changes to the side that beat Cambridge United 4-1 in midweek, with Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson coming in for Tom Lowery and Dane Scarlett.
It also looks like Pompey might go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jacobs as the number 10 behind Colby Bishop.
Despite encouraging news about the fitness of Joe Morrell, Denver Hume, Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe, none make the starting line-up, with only Robertson named among the subs.
It’s a squad depth that pleases many, yet among the other comments made is Cowley’s tinkering with his line-up, plus concerns about the possibility of playing Ronan Curtis up top with Bishop.
Here’s a selection of the views share...
@TheChief657: Can really tell how strong the squad is going by our bench today, most would have been starters last season.
@Pompey_Goals: Don’t like this team line up at all but I trust Cowley.
@ITKKeith: Be lying to say I’m not mildly surprised by this team. Unreal bench and trust Cowley to get it right.
@84Knight: Changing players is fine, but why change formation?
If Curtis is playing as a striker then that doesn’t make sense either when Pigott and Scarlett are both available.
Don’t tinker too much.
@al3xmacdonald_: this better be a 4231 then because Curtis up front doesn't make sense.
@Willmott3Sam: I’m hoping Curtis left jacobs #10.
@teddynettle1: I’m sorry the strength on the bench is mental.
@CoreyLFHoness: Really feel for Pigott!