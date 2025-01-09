Breaking

Struggling ex-Newcastle striker departs Portsmouth after just five months at Fratton Park

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:33 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 17:49 GMT
Elias Sorensen has left Pompey - after just five months at Fratton Park.

The Danish striker has today joined Norwegian side Valerenga for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to a disappointing Blues spell.

The former Newcastle man scored 23 minutes into his Pompey debut on the opening day of the season at Leeds.

However, that proved to be his only goal in 13 appearances as he struggled to make an impact in the Championship.

Elias Sorensen has left Fratton Park after five months. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesElias Sorensen has left Fratton Park after five months. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
After being withdrawn at half-time against Cardiff in October, he subsequently totalled just 23 minutes of first-team action.

His last first-team involvement was as a substitute at Sunderland, although he wasn’t used off the bench in the 1-0 defeat.

Pompey had signed Sorensen from Esbjerg in August for an undisclosed fee after losing Colby Bishop following the diagnosis of a heart issue.

However, despite starting two of the opening three matches of the Championship season, the striker struggled to impress the Fratton faithful.

Following Bishop’s return to action against Preston in November, Sorensen drifted further away from first-team contention and wasn’t even used in three of the last four matches, despite being on the bench.

Having already played for Pompey and Danish club Esbjerg this season, he was unable to join a third club for the 2024-25 season.

However, the Norwegian league and MLS do not come under the same rules, allowing him to make the switch to Valerenga, who are in the Norwegian top flight.

