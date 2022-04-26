Neil Allen's player ratings from Pompey's 3-2 victory are in.

Neil Allen’s player ratings from Pompey’s 3-2 victory over Wigan are in.

By Neil Allen and Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:29 pm

Here’s who our chief sports writer was hot or not in the thrilling encounter at Fratton Park.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Important save from Tom Naylor header at start of second half when trailing 2-0

2. Hayden Carter - 7

Strong performance from the youngster destined to have an excellent future, but sadly not in League One

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Player of the Season for a reason. Excellent once again.

4. Clark Robertson - 8

Having a superb end to the season, revelling being injury free and in the side.

