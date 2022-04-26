Here’s who our chief sports writer was hot or not in the thrilling encounter at Fratton Park.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Important save from Tom Naylor header at start of second half when trailing 2-0
Photo: The News
2. Hayden Carter - 7
Strong performance from the youngster destined to have an excellent future, but sadly not in League One
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Player of the Season for a reason. Excellent once again.
Photo: The News
4. Clark Robertson - 8
Having a superb end to the season, revelling being injury free and in the side.
Photo: JPIMedia