Summer Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Hibernian target delivers honest assessment on his Portsmouth form

But the Irishman is adamant he can reignite his third-tier form, which has seen him become Pompey’s record 21st century goalscorer.

The winger has struggled in front of goal this term in League One, with one goal amid six finishes in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By his own admission that is far from the heights he’s enjoyed for the most part of his four-and-a-half year stay at Fratton Park, which has seen him hit 56 efforts in 215 outings.

Curtis has since eclipsed the likes of Yakubu, Peter Crouch and Brett Pitman to become the club’s leading scorer since the turn of the century.

That saw the 26-year-old credited with a number of moves away in the summer as Championship clubs tracked his success on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with strikes coming few and far between this season in the league, the Irishman is adamant he does possess the qualities to reignite his goalscoring form.

He told The News: ‘Obviously it’s not been great, but I’ve just got to find that confidence boost again and perform better in the games I play in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Curtis has opened up about his goal-scoring struggles this season for Pompey.

‘Hopefully I can go on a big run again and score a few more for the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It has been tough and I can’t really put my finger on it but I’ve just got to keep going and play the way I have been. I’ve got to manage it in the right way.

‘It is frustrating, but I’ve just got to be in the right positions at the right time and hopefully that happens in the next couple of weeks and I can find some sort of run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My goals have dropped a little bit but to be the record 21st century goalscorer at Pompey ahead of Yakubu, Crouch and Defoe is a huge honour for me. That alone speaks enough for itself.

‘We’ve got a really big squad, there’s a lot of competition to fight for but I look at myself first and foremost. If I can score as many goals as I can, in the league or in the cups, that’s the best thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As long as I work hard for the team first and foremost then the goals and assists will come.’

Curtis has been deployed on the wing as well as in attack as Danny Cowley tries to unlock his goal-scoring abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 26-year-old is adamant he can thrive on the left, which has been the area he has found the most success during his Blues career.

He added: ‘The left wing is my favourite position and the area I've played my best football in.

Advertisement Hide Ad