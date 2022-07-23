And the Pompey manager confessed there’s no guarantees the Irishman will still be at Fratton Park come the end of the transfer window.

Curtis is now in the final year of his Pompey contract and boasts an impressive record of 50 goals and 25 assists from his 190 appearances for the Blues.

It’s stats like that which have made him an attractive prospect for club’s higher up the footballing pyramid, which Blackburn, Cardiff and Derby previously linked with the 26-year-old.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, his ability hasn’t gone unnoticed on the continent, either, with interest emerging from France’s Ligue 1 last summer.

The News understands, however, that the latest interest from abroad is from another country,

Pompey have already cashed in on one of their prized assets during the current transfer window, with Marcus Harness joining Ipswich for an undisclosed fee last week.

He, too, was in the final 12 months of his Fratton Park contract, after the Blues activated an option on the winger.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Now Cowley has raised the possibility of a similar situation developing for Curtis – especially with ‘big interest’ from abroad and continued monitoring of the Republic of Ireland international from the Championship.

And it’s a scenario Cowley will allow play out – seeing it as a win-win position for Pompey

Speaking to The News about Curtis’ future following Harness’ exit, Cowley told The News: ‘You never say never in football.

‘I think for us, there’s interest in Ronan.

‘There’s been some big interest from abroad, actually, and some Championship interest as well.

‘But we’ll just wait and see.

‘For us, it’s a win-win, because Ronan is a really good player for the team.

‘But if there was the right offer, then the owners have shown that they will allow us to reinvest that money and we’re so appreciative to Michael Eisner and his family for giving us that opportunity.’