Ryan Tunnicliffe fires home for Pompey at Hawks

The summer signing felt the Blues' side who played in the opening 45 minutes let their standards slip.

Pompey had to come back from 1-0 and 2-1 behind to beat National League South Hawks after stunning strikes from Tommy Wright and James Roberts.

Tunnicliffe's, 28, first goal for the club had drew Danny Cowley's team back level in the first half before Roberts' curling strike gave Hawks a 2-1 half-time advantage.

Pompey's first half side, which included the likes of Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Ronan Curtis and John Marquis, were replaced by 10 new players at the break.

Triallist and former Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme struck a second half hat-trick while Reeco Hackett-Fairchild ensured the Blues turned things around to run out comfortable 5-2 winners in the end.

However, Tunnicliffe conceded he and his team-mates who featured in the first half could not be happy with their efforts against Paul Doswell's men.

He said: ‘It’s early days but I think it’s important to set standards early on, it’s only our second game, but I don’t think we can come here and perform the way we performed because that’s not winning habits.

‘We want to win every game we play so to come off 2-1 down at half time was disappointing for me personally - and I know for the other boys that played.

‘Thankfully, the second half team have dug us out of a bit of a hole.’

The two teams were roared on by a crowd of around 3,000 at Westleigh Park.

It was a welcome sight and the first time head coach Cowley has taken charge of a fixture in front of the Blues faithful.

For Tunnicliffe, it was his maiden opportunity to play in front of Pompey supporters - and a very welcome one for him.