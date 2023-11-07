Portsmouth look to bounce back from FA Cup defeat this week and upcoming League One opponents Charlton Athletic have suffered an injury blow.

Portsmouth supporters had to endure a rare taste of defeat on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat to National League side Chesterfield in the opening round of the FA Cup.

The south coast side still has an unbeaten League One campaign to boast about and John Mousinho will be hoping cup defeat won't affect his team's league form. Here's your Tuesday League One round-up.

Frustration for upcoming Pompey League One opponents

Portsmouth's upcoming League One opponents Charlton Athletic will arrive at Fratton Park on Saturday with another injury blow to summer signing Panutche Camara. After tonight's Football League Trophy action, John Mousinho's side continue their league campaign against the Addicks this weekend. The 11th-placed League One side brought in Ipswich Town midfielder Camara on loan this summer, hoping the 26-year-old could inspire their attacking play.

Camara had missed eight league fixtures already this season with a foot injury but made his comeback at the end of October and had gone about regaining his starting berth. However, the injury-riddled star has now been ruled out for months with a hamstring injury.

A frustrated Charlton boss Michael Appleton said : “It’s not good so there’s no point dressing it up. It’s going to be at least three months and obviously, I feel for Pan. He’s worked ever so hard to get himself in a position to play and you can see the ability that he’s got. He covers the ground very well and you could argue that he’s almost quicker with the ball than he is without the ball. He’s had issues in the past with his hamstring and he’s not had a great time of it with injuries over the last couple of years."

Leeds United, Sunderland and Premier League clubs looking at Barnsley youngster

A long line of Premier League and Championship clubs are queuing up to make a move for impressive Barnsley youngster Fabio Jalo in January.

TEAMtalk lists Sunderland, Leeds United, Brighton, Everton and Fulham as interested parties. Jalo joined Barnlsey at the age of 16 last summer and scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup meeting with Horsham on Friday having made his debut at the start of this season.

17-year-old Fabio Jalo has Premier League suitors (Image: Getty Images)

The 17-year-old has been used sparingly by the League One outfit, with only four appearances this season, but has shown enough promise to scouts to have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Exeter City dealt season-long injury blow

Exeter City supporters may fear the wheels are coming off their season with a poor run of results being compounded by a huge injury blow this week. The club were knocked out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in their last two fixtures and are winless in the league in seven, now sitting just four points against the drop zone.

In last week's Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, key star Demetri Mitchell had to be hauled off with a knee injury, which appeared to not be too serious as he tried to play on and left the pitch unaided. There were hopes the versatile player could have made a comeback at the weekend but it has now emerged the former Manchester United and Hibs star has damaged his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

