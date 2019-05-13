Sunderland have successfully appealed Alim Ozturk’s red card against Pompey.

The central-defender was sent off during the Black Cats’ 1-0 victory over the Blues in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Alim Ozturk's challenge on Pompey's Gareth Evans Picture: Joe Pepler

He was penalised by referee Andy Whoolmer after bringing Gareth Evans down on the edge of the Sunderland penalty area on 67 minutes.

In the aftermath of events at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland boss Jack Ross said he would appeal the decision.

And that has paid dividends for the Black Cats, with Ozturk’s red card withdrawn with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

That means the 26-year-old will be available for Thursday night’s second leg at Fratton Park.

The visitors will go into that game with a one-goal advantage, following Chris Maguire’s 62nd-minute winner on Wearside.