Sunderland v Portsmouth injury news with 15 players out of Championship clash

Pompey make one of their longest trips of the season as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Sunday.

John Mousinho's men will be looking to follow up their 4-0 win against Swansea City on New Year's Day. The win moved them out of the relegation zone with Hull City suffering a late defeat to Middlesbrough, and Cardiff City drawing with Coventry City.

Sunday's opponents Sunderland made a statement as they beat Sheffield United. Kieffer Moore had a penalty saved by Anthony Patterson as Eliezer Mayenda and Wilsor Isidor were both on target for the North East outfit.

The win over the Blades put them to within two points of the Blades prior to Saturday's round of fixtures. At the bottom, it's relatively close between Pompey and their relegation rivals.

Earlier on in the season, Pompey and Sunderland met on the South Coast, with the Black Cats claiming a 3-1 win. Zak Swanson's own goal broke the deadlock in the first half, and then Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle scored within five minutes of each other to make for a commanding lead. An own goal from Luke O'Nien in stoppage time acted only as a consolation for Pompey.

A lot was said about Sunderland’s injury situation leading in to their win against Sheffield United and they’re still navigating through things now. Salis Abdul Samed and Ahmed Abdullahi are still awaiting their debuts, and manager Regis Le Bris has given an indication as to when they could make their first-team bows.

The festive period has been relentless for all clubs across the Football League with a large amount of matches scheduled over a short amount of days. Here The News compiles the latest injury news both on Pompey and Sunderland.

Jacob Farrell - available He's been sidelined the last couple of months with a knee injury, but is now available for selection. He's been back training, but was held back from being involved against Swansea, just to make sure he was fully back in the swing of things.

Chris Rigg - out Suffered an injury to his ankle on Boxing Day. He's sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Kusini Yengi - out The Aussie striker isn't expected back until February after he sustained a knee injury while on international duty in November.