Swansea were dismissed with the Blues’ biggest Championship win in 15 years on New Year’s Day, but now it’s a stern test against the high-fliers at the Stadium of Light.
Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up, as they aim for a return in the north east.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we expect Pompey to line up in the Championship clash with Sunderland. | National World
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Continues to go from strength to strength and looks the signing of the summer. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Zak Swanson
Would be incredibly harsh to take Swanson out after man-of-the-match performance against Swansea. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. CB Marlon Pack
Bounced back impressively on New Year's Day after Bristol City struggles. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.