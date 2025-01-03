Sunderland v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up for clash with promotion chasers

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:12 GMT

Pompey go again as they aim to build on a stunning start to 2025 at Sunderland.

Swansea were dismissed with the Blues’ biggest Championship win in 15 years on New Year’s Day, but now it’s a stern test against the high-fliers at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up, as they aim for a return in the north east.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we expect Pompey to line up in the Championship clash with Sunderland. | National World

Continues to go from strength to strength and looks the signing of the summer.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Continues to go from strength to strength and looks the signing of the summer. Photo: Jason Brown

Would be incredibly harsh to take Swanson out after man-of-the-match performance against Swansea.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Would be incredibly harsh to take Swanson out after man-of-the-match performance against Swansea. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bounced back impressively on New Year's Day after Bristol City struggles.

4. CB Marlon Pack

Bounced back impressively on New Year's Day after Bristol City struggles. Photo: Jason Brown

