By Pepe Lacey
Published 15th Sep 2025, 18:30 BST

Pompey’s solid start to the new Championship season continued with a goalless draw against Southampton on Sunday.

Pompey have enjoyed a solid start to the new Championship campaign, picking up eight points from their opening five games.

That good form continued on Sunday, with the Blues picking up a point at St Mary’s in the first league south-coast derby in 13 years.

Despite John Mousinho’s men at times dominating proceedings against Southampton, they were unable to unlock the Saints’ defence, with the highly-controversial contest ending goalless.

The draw did, however, move Pompey into ninth in the early-season standings and sit just two points away from the play-offs.

Although it is still very much early doors, the Blues will be looking up this term and hoping to improve on the 16th-placed finish achieved in the 2024-25 campaign.

We’ve taken to football statistics's website Opta to see where they currently predict Mousinho’s men to finish in the Championship this season.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to Opta.

1. Predicted final Championship table.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to Opta. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Predicted points - 48.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 48. | AFP via Getty Images

Predicted points - 49.

3. 23rd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 49. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 54.

4. 22nd: Wrexham

Predicted points - 54. | Getty Images

