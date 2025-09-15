Pompey have enjoyed a solid start to the new Championship campaign, picking up eight points from their opening five games.

That good form continued on Sunday, with the Blues picking up a point at St Mary’s in the first league south-coast derby in 13 years.

The draw did, however, move Pompey into ninth in the early-season standings and sit just two points away from the play-offs.

Although it is still very much early doors, the Blues will be looking up this term and hoping to improve on the 16th-placed finish achieved in the 2024-25 campaign.

We’ve taken to football statistics's website Opta to see where they currently predict Mousinho’s men to finish in the Championship this season.

1 . Predicted final Championship table. Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to Opta. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . 24th: Sheffield Wednesday Predicted points - 48. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales