Can Pompey keep up their good form?

Portsmouth will be aiming to keep their recent purple patch going when they come up against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Danny Cowley’s men are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four of those clashes, and sit 10th in the table, eight points outside of the play-off places.

For their part, Crewe are languishing at the foot of the table, but did pick up a 2-1 win in their last outing, against Cheltenham Town

But how will Pompey get on against them this weekend?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predictions from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out...

1. Wigan Athletic vs AFC Wimbledon Home win: 65% Away win: 14% Draw: 22% Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle vs Morecambe Home win: 57% Away win: 21% Draw: 22% Photo Sales

3. Gillingham vs Bolton Wanderers Home win: 26% Away win: 48% Draw: 26% Photo Sales

4. Crewe Aleandra vs Wycombe Wanderers Home win: 21% Away win: 56% Draw: 23% Photo Sales