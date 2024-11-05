Portsmouth earned a point on the road against Hull City in their latest Championship outing to add an important point to their tally. Since their promotion, Pompey have seriously struggled to get significant points on the board and still have just one win to their name so far.

After holding promotion hopefuls Leeds United to a 3-3 draw in their opening clash, many expected an exciting season from Portsmouth. However, John Mousinho’s side remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and while their next opponents are Plymouth Argyle, a win still likely won’t see them out of the relegation zone.

But how much will this sticky start impact the remainder of Pompey’s season? There’s still a long way to go in the 2024/25 season but clawing out of the bottom three becomes a much harder task the longer it goes on. As the end of the year approaches, Grosvenor Sport has forecast how the final standings in England’s second tier could look at the end of the campaign.

Take a look below at where Portsmouth have been tipped to finish compared to their fellow relegation rivals and others around them right now.