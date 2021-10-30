Joe Morrell drops to Pompey's bench for today's encounter with Bolton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The in-form midfielder is a surprise first-team omission by Danny Cowley for this afternoon’s League One encounter.

The Welshman takes his place among the substitutes, with Ryan Tunnicliffe handed a recall to instead partner Shaun Williams in Pompey’s midfield.

It is not immediately clear for the reasoning behind Morrell’s absence from the Blues’ starting XI following a string of impressive personal displays.

Regardless, it represents the sole change to the side who collected an encouraging 2-2 draw at Accrington last weekend.

That means Reeco Hackett continuing in the team, with Miguel Azeez again on the bench.

There is once more no place in the 18-man squad for Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme, while Paul Downing, Ellis Harrison and Clark Robertson are still injured.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Hackett, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Freeman, Morrell, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez, Hirst.

