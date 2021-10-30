Surprise midfield absence for Portsmouth as Ryan Tunnicliffe handed recall against Bolton

Joe Morrell has been dropped to Pompey’s bench for the visit of Bolton.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 2:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 2:10 pm
Joe Morrell drops to Pompey's bench for today's encounter with Bolton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The in-form midfielder is a surprise first-team omission by Danny Cowley for this afternoon’s League One encounter.

The Welshman takes his place among the substitutes, with Ryan Tunnicliffe handed a recall to instead partner Shaun Williams in Pompey’s midfield.

It is not immediately clear for the reasoning behind Morrell’s absence from the Blues’ starting XI following a string of impressive personal displays.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Regardless, it represents the sole change to the side who collected an encouraging 2-2 draw at Accrington last weekend.

That means Reeco Hackett continuing in the team, with Miguel Azeez again on the bench.

There is once more no place in the 18-man squad for Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme, while Paul Downing, Ellis Harrison and Clark Robertson are still injured.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Hackett, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Freeman, Morrell, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez, Hirst.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.

Joe MorrellBoltonPortsmouthDanny CowleyLeague One