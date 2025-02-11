Freddie Potts is a notable absentee from Pompey duty for their crucial clash with Cardiff.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central midfielder is missing from John Mousinho’s squad, with Isaac Hayden replacing him in the starting XI.

That represents the only change to the team which lost 2-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday, despite an impressive away performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Potts out, that creates a loan spot in the match-day squad, with Mark O’Mahony recalled to the bench following injury.

Freddie Potts is absent from Pompey duty in tonight's clash with Cardiff. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s the Brighton man’s first involvement since the end of November in the 2-2 draw at Swansea, having been sidelined by injury.

Adil Aouchiche remains among the substitutes, despite Mousinho weighing up whether to start him against the Bluebirds.

Meanwhile, Alex Robertson isn’t included in Cardiff’s squad at Fratton Park, having been a regular this season having chosen the Bluebirds ahead of Pompey in the summer.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, O’Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Pack, O’Mahony, Gordon, Saydee, Aouchiche, Bramall, Devlin, Matthews.