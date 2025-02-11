Surprise Portsmouth absentee as John Mousinho makes one change for crucial Cardiff clash
The central midfielder is missing from John Mousinho’s squad, with Isaac Hayden replacing him in the starting XI.
That represents the only change to the team which lost 2-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday, despite an impressive away performance.
With Potts out, that creates a loan spot in the match-day squad, with Mark O’Mahony recalled to the bench following injury.
It’s the Brighton man’s first involvement since the end of November in the 2-2 draw at Swansea, having been sidelined by injury.
Adil Aouchiche remains among the substitutes, despite Mousinho weighing up whether to start him against the Bluebirds.
Meanwhile, Alex Robertson isn’t included in Cardiff’s squad at Fratton Park, having been a regular this season having chosen the Bluebirds ahead of Pompey in the summer.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, O’Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Pack, O’Mahony, Gordon, Saydee, Aouchiche, Bramall, Devlin, Matthews.